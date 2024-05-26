Climate Equity: Prioritising Vulnerable Regions for Resilience and Adaptation

Image used for representation only.
Addressing vulnerability and building resilience become paramount in the face of escalating climate change. While the responsibility for excess carbon emissions often falls on the global north, the impacts of climate change are distributed globally, disproportionately affecting vulnerable regions.
In India, the intersection of climate vulnerability and poverty emphasises the urgency for targeted interventions. Analysing the Climate Vulnerability Index alongside poverty rates reveals critical trends, underscoring the need for tailored strategies in states like Jharkhand and Mizoram. This article explores the interconnectedness of vulnerability and poverty, advocating for proactive measures to mitigate climate risks and ensure a sustainable future.
The global north might be responsible for most excess global carbon emissions. However, there is no point in fixating on that fact and expecting them to singlehandedly curb emissions. Climate change is ultimately a collective issue. This means that those polluting aren’t necessarily going to feel the brunt of their cumulative emissions; the effects are spreading and affecting everyone across the globe. Climate change isn’t equitable and won’t impact all regions equally. .
This high level of vulnerability necessitates urgent and comprehensive measures to mitigate climate change's impacts and enhance resilience across India's diverse regions. The effects of climate change will not be felt equally; certain states and regions will naturally be more vulnerable than others. Prioritising and adopting resilience strategies in these more vulnerable areas is crucial. This is especially important in regions where poverty affects the ability to adapt to climate changes; such regions need careful attention and protection.
The IPCC-AR6 emphasises that addressing vulnerability to climate variability is crucial for adapting to future climate change. Understanding vulnerabilities in natural and socio-economic systems allows for developing strategies to mitigate weaknesses and adapt to environmental shifts. Reducing vulnerability now is a proactive and low-regret approach to building resilience against climate change. The Climate Vulnerability Index, created in 2020 by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) in collaboration with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), is based on a comprehensive assessment of factors such as exposure to climate hazards, sensitivity of ecosystems and socio-economic systems, and adaptive capacity. Data was collected through consultations, workshops, and analysis conducted at various scales across the country.
Plotting the Climate Vulnerability Index of states against the Poverty Rate (2011) in states of the last census in 2011, several key trends emerge (See figure below).
Firstly, there seems to be a positive correlation between the Climate Vulnerability Index (CVI) and the poverty rate. While poverty is a factor in the ‘sensitivity’ aspect of the index, the correlation suggests that poorer states are also more likely to face higher climate vulnerability. This means these states require additional prioritisation to help build resilience against climate change.
Secondly, climate change is affecting all states in India, although the degree of impact varies significantly across regions. The CVI scores range from 0.419 to 0.674, indicating that while no state is immune to the effects of climate change, some are more susceptible than others. This variability reflects differing levels of exposure, sensitivity, and adaptive capacity to climate-related risks.
The states of Jharkhand (0.674) and Mizoram (0.645) display the highest climate vulnerability in the country, while Maharashtra (0.419) and Goa (0.434) are the most climate-resilient states according to the Index. Notably, eastern states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, and northeastern states like Mizoram, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh all display high vulnerability and poverty, emphasising the need for tailored interventions in these regions. Targeted strategies are crucial to reduce vulnerabilities and build resilience across the states.
As we continue to navigate our new normal with climate change at the forefront, we must recognise the interconnectedness of vulnerability and poverty. Inequity in climate change underscores the need for targeted interventions in regions facing the dual burden of high climate vulnerability and poverty. By prioritising these areas and implementing tailored strategies, we can work towards reducing vulnerabilities and building resilience at both local and national levels. Governments need to focus on mitigation, adaptation, and resilience to build a pathway to a future that is sustainable and, more importantly, livable. Collective action and proactive measures can address some of the challenges posed by climate change and safeguard the well-being of current and future generations.
Climate change in India presents a multifaceted challenge that demands immediate attention and collaborative action. The convergence of climate vulnerability and poverty in India highlights the critical necessity for targeted interventions aimed at enhancing resilience and mitigating risks. States like Jharkhand and Mizoram, grappling with high climate vulnerability and poverty rates, require customised strategies and resource allocation from governmental bodies.
Moreover, ensuring equity in climate action is imperative, acknowledging the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable communities. Efforts must target vulnerabilities in regions facing the dual burden of high climate vulnerability and poverty, making equity a central pillar of climate policy. Utilising data-driven approaches, such as the Climate Vulnerability Index, empowers policymakers to identify priority areas and allocate resources efficiently. Continuous data collection and analysis are essential for monitoring changes in vulnerability and evaluating the effectiveness of adaptation strategies.
Long-term planning and investment are crucial for building resilience. Integrating climate considerations into development plans, infrastructure projects, and social welfare programs is necessary to mitigate the impacts of climate change and safeguard the well-being of current and future generations. By prioritising resilience-building measures and fostering equitable approaches, societies can navigate the challenges of climate change and pave the way for a sustainable future.
[Ritwick George is a Researcher at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB). Anjal Prakash is a Clinical Associate Professor (Research) at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB). He teaches sustainability at ISB and contributes to IPCC reports.]
