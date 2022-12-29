5 Times Greta Thunberg Gave it Back: From Donald Trump to Andrew Tate

Greta Thunberg is yet again trending on Twitter after a savage response to British-American media personality, Andrew Tate.
This, however, is not the first time the renowned Swedish climate activist has found herself trending on the social media website because of a bait at her work in climate activism.
The teenager has been on the receiving end of remarks from politicians, conservative personalities, and of course, climate change deniers, and she has met each and every one of them with witty responses.
Her most recent clapback involves British-American media personality and former pro-kickboxer Andrew Tate, who tagged Thunberg in a Twitter post boasting about his car collection which have 'enormous' vehicular emissions. He proceeded to ask for her email address so that he could send her a full list of his cars, specifying the emissions per car.
His flagrant boasting did not receive the response he expected from the 19-year-old.
The climate activist responded to the tweet urging Tate to please enlighten her, followed by "email me at smalld*ckenergy@getalife.com."
Tate responded to the brutal clapback.
The Twitterati have hailed Thunberg's response, with the tweet receiving over 100,000 likes within an hour. "#smalld*ckenergy" is also trending currently with over 21,000 posts.
Former US President Donald Trump and Thunberg have had recurring interactions over Twitter, building a closely-followed online rift.
The tweet received no response from the teenager until much later.
During the 2020 US Elections, the whole world watched as Trump had a 'meltdown' on the internet when Democrats began to take the lead. He made multiple accusations of electoral fraud and demanded that the votes stop being counted.
Seizing an opportunity, Thunberg responded to one such Tweet with, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"
And also,
Amongst the many politicians speaking out against Thunberg and her work as a climate activist, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has also added his two cents.
While attending a UN Summit in New York in October 2019, Putin was asked to comment on Thunberg and provide his thoughts on her work in the climate activism sphere.
Thunberg did not respond to that with a Tweet. But the denizens of Twitter soon noticed that her Twitter bio was updated with, "A kind but poorly informed teenager."
Greta Thunberg's Twitter bio after Russian President Putin's comments at UN Summit.
Donald Trump is famous for starting Twitter wars, thus it was no surprise that the former US President threw another jibe towards Greta Thunberg over Twitter.
Nearly a year later, in January 2021, Greta Thunberg posted a picture of Trump leaving the Whitehouse in a helicopter for the final time after the end of his presidency. She caption the tweet with, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"
Thunberg is famous for her comebacks both on and off the internet. One of her most famous speeches was given at a protest happening during the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26).
Her arrival at Glasgow, Scotland, was followed by millions over the internet. She was leading a protest near COP26, where she was vocal about her disdain for the participants of the conference.
She proceeded to lead the protesters with the chant, "You can shove your climate crisis up your arse," following the tune of "She'll be coming around the mountain."
