5 Times Greta Thunberg Gave it Back: From Donald Trump to Andrew Tate

Greta Thunberg is yet again trending on Twitter after a savage response to British-American media personality, Andrew Tate.

This, however, is not the first time the renowned Swedish climate activist has found herself trending on the social media website because of a bait at her work in climate activism.

The teenager has been on the receiving end of remarks from politicians, conservative personalities, and of course, climate change deniers, and she has met each and every one of them with witty responses.