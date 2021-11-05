Greta Thunberg Emerged From 5 Decades of Environmental Youth Activism in Sweden

After 18 months of digital campaigning, young people are again taking to the streets demanding climate justice, with attention now directed at the UN climate summit in Glasgow and a protest march on 5 November.

When a 15-year-old Greta Thunberg began her Skolstrejk för klimatet (school strike for climate) outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, few would have guessed that her initiative would spur worldwide protests.

Due to its rapid international impact, this movement has been described as a new form of political mobilisation , but such generalisations fail to consider the much longer history of young people’s global awareness and action.