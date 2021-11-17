In Her Fight for Children Across the Globe, Greta Forgot Ours

Video Anchor and Producer: Sadhika Tiwari

This video is about Greta Thunberg – the 18-year-old climate activist – but it's not about her age or her rage. This is not against Greta at all.



In fact, the teenager, in the last couple of years, has arguably done more as a climate activist than several world leaders, who have enviable influence, power, resources, and experience.

At the age of 15, Greta protested outside her school. It was such a powerful protest that schoolchildren from across the globe followed her footsteps.