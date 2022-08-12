Known-Misogynist Andrew Tate Charged With Rape, Human Trafficking: Who Is He?

(Trigger Warning: Description of violence against women. Reader discretion advised.)

More than six months after self-proclaimed misogynist and controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania, he has been charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to allegedly sexually exploit women, BBC reported on 20 June, Tuesday.

Tate – and his brother Tristan, who was also arrested and has been charged – had been under criminal investigation since April 2022. Both had denied the allegations.

The trial could to take several years, according to BBC.