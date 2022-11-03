'An Opportunity for Leaders to Greenwash': Activist Greta Thunberg to Skip COP27

Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future, Greta Thunberg will shun COP27 - the United Nation's Climate Change conference - which commences in Egypt on 6 November.
The 27th United Nations Conference of Parties, 'COP', will be held in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Criticising the summit, Thunberg added on Sunday, “I’m not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited."
She added that the summit "is not really working", and doesn't work to "change the whole system."
United States Climate envoy John Kerry reacted to Thunberg snubbing the event saying, “Everybody has the right to make their own decision about what they want to attend or where they think something important may-may not be happening."
He added that the "only way to be able to organize ourselves and get the job done when you have 200 or so nations that are involved in this is to come together somewhere and work at it."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)