‘Freedom of Speech is a Human Right’: Greta Supports Disha Ravi

Swedish climate Activist Greta Thunberg, on Friday, 19 February, took to social media to express solidarity with 22-year-old Disha Ravi who has been arrested on charges of ‘sharing and spreading an incriminating toolkit’ on farmers’ protest, that allegedly led to the violence in Delhi on 26 January.
Thunberg, on Friday, shared a picture of Disha Ravi on Facebook with the hashtag “Stand With Disha Ravi” and wrote:
Thunberg also shared the same message on Twitter, along with a thread by Fridays for Future India in support of Disha Ravi.
WHAT DID FRIDAYS FOR FUTURE, INDIA SAY?
Fridays For Future (FFF), India, in their thread, wrote that they are “a part of the global movement for climate justice.”
Further pointing out that they consist of a group of students who, “with only a ray of hope, strive towards creating a future which is worth living in”, they said that they aim to peacefully and proactively continue to advocate for our environment.
“Disha has been an integral part of this movement. Not only has she been voicing out environment concerns in India but strived for the equality and representation of the country's most affected and marginalized groups in the global climate movement's narrative,” FFF said.
FFF India signed off on the Twitter thread as “Respectfully, legally and constitutionally. In solidarity with Disha Ravi, Fridays For Future India”
Disha Ravi was sent to three-day judicial custody by Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday, 19 February, the day her five-day police remand was scheduled to end.
The Delhi Police, had sought the three day judicial custody of the 22-year-old activist, with the prosecutor claiming that Disha was evasive during interrogation.
Disha Ravi has denied being part of any conspiracy and said that she was just supporting the farmers. She had also added that she didn't create the toolkit, and just made two edits to it.
Disha is one of the founders of the environment action campaign for FFF which began after the then 15-year-old Greta Thunberg, along with other teen activists, sat outside the Swedish Parliament for three weeks, demanding action on climate change.
Published: 19 Feb 2021,10:56 PM IST