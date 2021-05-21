Indian Govt Sent 40,300 Requests to Facebook for User Data: Report
The social media giant restricted access to 878 items in India during the second half of 2020.
The Indian government sent 40,300 requests to Facebook for user data in the second half of 2020.
Of all the requests made in the July-December 2020 period, 37,865 were legal process requests and 2,435 were emergency disclosure requests, the Facebook report stated.
Facebook said that during the July-December 2020 period, it had "restricted access in India to 878 items in response to directions from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for violating Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, including content against security of the state and public order".
The number of total requests made by India ranked second to the US. This was 13.3 percent higher than the January-June 2020 period when India had made 35,560 total requests, reported PTI.
The report stated that all over the world, government requests for user data have increased by about 10 percent from the first to the second half of 2020.
"Facebook responds to government requests for data in accordance with applicable law and our terms of service. Each and every request we receive is carefully reviewed for legal sufficiency, and we may reject or require greater specificity on requests that appear overly broad or vague," the report said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.