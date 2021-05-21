Indian Govt Sent 40,300 Requests to Facebook for User Data: Report

The Indian government sent 40,300 requests to Facebook for user data in the second half of 2020.

Of all the requests made in the July-December 2020 period, 37,865 were legal process requests and 2,435 were emergency disclosure requests, the Facebook report stated.

Facebook said that during the July-December 2020 period, it had "restricted access in India to 878 items in response to directions from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for violating Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, including content against security of the state and public order".

The number of total requests made by India ranked second to the US. This was 13.3 percent higher than the January-June 2020 period when India had made 35,560 total requests, reported PTI.