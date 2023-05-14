‘Where Camera Is a Character’: Five Unmissable Films on 100 Years of Mrinal Sen

1. KHARIJ ((The Case Is Closed) (1982): This film opens up the possibilities of a Marxist reading even within a middle-class household in Kolkata which is so casual and careless about the welfare of a boy servant they have just hired that their neglect leads to the death of the servant boy soon after he is placed in their employ. It throws up a classic example of the powerful exploiting the weak and the deprived completely negligent about the health issues that might have a shocking impact on the servant boy directly as a result of their criminal negligence.

Sen draws upon a Ramapada Choudhury story centered on a young, middle-class, upwardly mobile Bengali couple with a small son. Anjan Sen (Anjan Dutt) and Mamata Sen (Mamata Shankar), a Calcutta couple lives with their son, Pupai (Indranil Moitra). They hire a servant, Palan, who accidentally dies of carbon monoxide poisoning while sleeping in a windowless kitchen on an extremely cold night.

Strangely, everyone in the apartment is more concerned about the social and legal consequences of the death and is not shocked as much by the death itself. The couple is trapped in a silent game of trying to place the blame on each other so much that sometimes, one begins to feel that the relationship might break under psychological and emotional tension. But these upwardly mobile middle-class families are a class of their own who are as exploitative as the richer social strata that look down on them.