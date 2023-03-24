Remembering Pradeep Sarkar, a Filmmaker Who Mixed Cinema With Art

Before finding his footing in the film industry, Pradeep Sarkar remembers listening to his father ask him if he wanted to paint billboards for a living.

Sarkar, known for directing films like Parineeta, Mardaani and Lafangey Parindey, began his journey as a director with ad-films. Before that, he worked on advertisements as a Creative Director for 17 years and soon became one of the most sought-after names for music videos as well.