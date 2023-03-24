ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering Pradeep Sarkar, a Filmmaker Who Mixed Cinema With Art

Pradeep Sarkar is known for films like 'Parineeta', 'Helicopter Eela', and 'Mardaani'.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Remembering Pradeep Sarkar, a Filmmaker Who Mixed Cinema With Art
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Before finding his footing in the film industry, Pradeep Sarkar remembers listening to his father ask him if he wanted to paint billboards for a living. 

Sarkar, known for directing films like Parineeta, Mardaani and Lafangey Parindey, began his journey as a director with ad-films. Before that, he worked on advertisements as a Creative Director for 17 years and soon became one of the most sought-after names for music videos as well.

Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan in a still from Parineeta.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

ADVERTISEMENT

For his work in the ad-film industry, he won the prestigious Rapa award and went on to win the Best Director of the Year award at the Abbys.

A still from the music video for 'Dhoom'.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Sarkar shot the videos for ‘Maaeri’ and ‘Dhoom Pichak Dhoom’ from Euphoria, ‘Ab Ke Saawan’ by Shubha Mudgal, and ‘Piya Basanti’ by Sultan Khan.  

He made his feature directorial debut with the Vidya Balan-starrer Parineeta. The film was a massive success and garnered positive responses for its look, its cast, and overall appeal.

Sarkar had an eye for detail and a penchant for art; it’s no surprise that he graduated from the Delhi College of Art in 1979 with a gold medal. This translated to his music videos and his films, imbibing them with an almost unforgettable charm. 

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 51st Filmfare Awards, Parineeta took home awards for Best Female Debut (Balan), Best Choreography, Best Sound Design, and Best Art Direction. The latter went to Pradeep Sarkar, Tanushree Sarkar, and Keshto Mandal. The accolades didn’t end there with the film winning the Best Debut Film of a Director award at the 53rd National Film Awards. 

A still from Laaga Chunari Mein Daag – Journey Of A Woman.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Sarkar then directed Laaga Chunari Mein Daag – Journey Of A Woman, starring Rani Mukerji. The film was Sarkar’s first under the Yash Raj banner. It opened to mixed reviews with a mostly negative reception in India but on the other hand, the New York Times dubbed it a ‘feminist fairy tale’. 

His next feature Lafangey Parindey also opened to mixed reviews but his next Mardaani received critical and audience acclaim for authenticity in storytelling. 

On Friday (24 March), Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to inform about Sarkar's demise. He was 67. 

Also Read

'Parineeta' Director Pradeep Sarkar Passes Away at 67

'Parineeta' Director Pradeep Sarkar Passes Away at 67

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Pradeep Sarkar   Parineeta 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×