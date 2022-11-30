Taliban & Afghan Women: Can Pakistan's Female Minister's Visit Help Ease Curbs?

It is ironic that Khar led the Pakistani delegation at a time when the Taliban is becoming more regressive on gender issues, including those related to female education. While permitting girls to attend primary school, it has virtually put an end to secondary and tertiary education for women.

Reports from Kabul indicate that the hardliners led by the group’s top leader Haibatullah are actively considering restricting if not eliminating, primary education of girls too.

On other aspects of gender issues, the situation in Afghanistan is admittedly still far removed from that which prevailed in the 1990s under the first Amir-ul-Momineen Mullah Omar. Women continue to go to hospitals for treatment and, a prominent Afghan surgeon, confirmed to this writer recently that male doctors are able to treat women, including undertaking surgical procedures.

In Kabul, the Taliban are not insisting that women should compulsorily wear the burqa; a hijab, which in any case, almost all Afghan women wear in public, is sufficient. The hijab covers the head but not the face while a burqa covers the whole body, including the face. Traditionally, in some areas, like the Pushtoon majority south and east, the burqa has been the norm in urban settings while in others it has been just the hijab for a large number of women.