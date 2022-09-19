Does India Really Vitiate Pakistan’s Relationship with Afghanistan?

The way the Taliban is handling the Pakistani establishment on the issue of the Tehrik-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan(TTP) is also revealing. While it is not allowing the TTP a free run and is attempting to negotiate between the Pakistani state and the group it is not cooperating fully with the Pakistani establishment on this issue. Pakistan’s claim that the Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan has been stoutly denied by the group. This shows that the Taliban do not wish Pakistan to treat it as a puppet.

Aizaz’s plea that Pakistan should “treat Afghanistan as a normal, independent, sovereign country” will cut little ice with his country’s establishment and perhaps even with some Pakistani religious groups. Besides, his advice that the focus of Pakistan-Afghanistan ties should be on trade and connectivity will be wasted on the Pakistani establishment because it will continue to wish to use Afghanistan against India.

All this means that Afghan-Pakistan ties will remain troubled the Afghan people’s negativity towards Pakistan will not diminish even if they remain dependent on it for their needs as gratitude is never a quality in interstate ties.

(The writer is a former Secretary [West], Ministry of External Affairs. He can be reached @VivekKatju. This is a personal blog, and the views expressed above are the author’s own.The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)