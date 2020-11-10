Arnab Goes to SC for Interim Bail – But Is He Likely to Succeed?

Goswami also tried to argue that since a “closure report” was filed in the matter, and accepted by the concerned Magistrate, the police did not have the authority to conduct any “further” or re-investigation without permission of the Magistrate. They argue that if so, then the arrest pursuant to an illegal re-investigation, is illegal.

This is an argument which can be easily understood and has been deployed in the media to support Goswami’s allegations of malicious intent. It is, however, not as simple as it appears and the High Court has dealt with it carefully and reasonably.

The Bombay High Court noted that in April 2019 the police filed an “A” summary report, which means that an offence has been committed, but either there is no information about the culprits, or, the identity of the suspected accused is known but there is not enough evidence to justify sending the case to trial.

This is not the same as closing a case for lack of merit, and the judges seems to have appreciated that.

When this report is filed and the Magistrate accepts it, the informant – usually the victim or the kin of a victim – has a right to be heard. They have an interest in pursuing the investigation, and if there is a lapse on the part of the investigating agencies because of which the case is not proceeding, they may be able to point it out.