AgustaWestland Scam: Chargesheet Filed Against Christian Michel 

The second charge sheet was filed on 18 September and hasn’t named any politician or senior bureaucrat yet. Former IAF chief SP Tyagi was among others who were named in the first charge sheet that was filed back in September 2017.

The CBI had been able to establish a money trail of Rs 415 crores out of the Rs 452 crores that were paid in bribes to Indians through middlemen.

The investigation agency also said that there were irregularities in the award of the contract to AgustaWestland that led to an estimated loss of around Rs 2,666 crores to the Indian government out of the Rs 3,726 crore contract.