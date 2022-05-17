Wheat Export Ban: Benefit to the Middle Class at the Cost of Farmers?

(The ban on wheat exports announced by the Central government recently has divided public opinion. The Quint brings to you expert views on the step’s implications for both farmers and consumers. This is the Counterview. You may like to read the View by Vivian Fernandes here.)

The Narendra Modi government’s ‘consequence-independent’ move of imposing an ad-hoc ban on wheat exports may irreversibly damage India’s reputation as a credible exporter, while exposing the government’s hypocritical outlook towards farmers’ well-being.

Modi government’s ad hoc move to ban all export shipments of cereal with immediate effect, just a day after announcing that trade delegations were being sent to nine countries “for exploring possibilities of boosting wheat exports from India”, is another illustration of how the current government bulldozes policymaking, including for actions with serious consequences – without any semblance of any reasonable logic or coherence to the measures undertaken.