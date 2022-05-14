'Govt is Committed to Providing Food Security': India Prohibits Wheat Exports

The central government on Friday, 13 May prohibited the export of wheat with immediate effect, in a bid to manage food security in the nation.

"The Government of India is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies," the official statement issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) read.

