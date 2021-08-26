West Asking Pakistan to Control Taliban — Hypocrisy & Empty Talk

It is for a reason the West, as denoted by General Secretary of NATO Jens Stoltenberg’s statement, is placing the burden on Pakistan of ensuring that the Taliban behave now that it has overrun Kabul. Stoltenburg said Pakistan has a “special responsibility” towards Afghanistan as it has “close relations” with the Taliban.

The West expects Pakistan to ensure that any future Afghan government will abide by the country’s international commitments and safeguard human rights and rule of law within Afghanistan. This expectation would make me laugh, if I were not as angry as I am. Anyone with an iota of conscience already knows, and always knew, this to be a ludicrous expectation of both the Taliban and of the Pakistan army that sired it. The difference now between the two is merely that one outfit is a whisky swigging uniformed one, and the other a more barbaric looking one.