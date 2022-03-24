ADVERTISEMENT

Randeep Hooda to Play Savarkar in Manjrekar’s Film, Calls Him ‘Misunderstood'

The Randeep Hooda-starrer is titled 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Randeep Hooda with Mahesh Manjrekar, who will direct the biopic 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'.</p></div>
Randeep Hooda will portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The biopic is slated to go on floors in June. Hooda shared the news on social media.

He posted a picture of himself and one with Mahesh and producers with the caption, "Kuch kahaniyaan batayi jaati hai aur kuch jee jaati hain! (Some stories are told and some are lived). Grateful, excited and honoured to be part of #SwatantraVeerSavarkar's biopic."

Talking about his role in the film, Randeep Hooda told Mid-Day, "There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential among these unsung heroes."

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was one of the first proponents of the Hindu nationalist political ideology. He was also arrested in 1910 for his connection to the group 'India House'. Savarkar is also hailed as a freedom fighter and a Hindu nationalist icon, primarily by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Randeep Hooda was last seen in Salman Khan's film Radhe and Chris Hemsworth- starrer Extraction.

Published: 
