Why Rishi Sunak Has Rehabilitated Suella Braverman to Solve UK's Security Issues

Former chairman of the Conservative Party, Jake Berry has claimed Braverman as Home Secretary in the Liz Truss government was responsible for “multiple breaches of the ministerial code.”

The 'really serious breach' was when she sent confidential information to a private address, sending it to fellow MP and confidante Sir John Hayes, attempting to send it to the MP’s wife and then accidentally sending it to a member of parliamentary staff.

Berry has claimed that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case had been consulted who ruled that it had broken the rules, despite which Sunak went ahead and appointed her. He defended the appointment when questioned by Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, by saying, Braverman had made an “error of judgment” and had recognised her mistake, adding: “That’s why I was delighted to welcome her back into a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of government.”

The shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said Berry’s intervention was “extraordinary” and “very serious”, and highlighted Berry’s comments about “cybersecurity breaches”.

Following the Prime Minister's Questions(PMQs) on Wednesday, Braverman left the Commons to avoid an urgent question granted to Labour. Labour MP Chris Bryant, tweeted: “One of the Nolan Principles which is embedded in the ministerial code is accountability. How is it accountable to flee the chamber to avoid answering questions about your own resignation and security breach @SuellaBraverman?”