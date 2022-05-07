Twitter & Elon Musk: Why the 1990s Business Model of Social Media Needs to Go

Almost two weeks after Twitter’s board accepted a $44-billion bid from Elon Musk, currently the richest man in the world, expert opinions abound on what this could mean for activism online and heightened wealth inequality. All are undoubtedly right, and all highlight the perils of living through late-stage capitalism, where one man may get to have a near-unfettered hand in deciding what more than 330 million people in the world get to say via Twitter. To be fair, this is not a drastic change from the existing way of governing social media platforms, but we will discuss this subsequently.

There is very little to say something about this deal that has not been said already. My intention, therefore, is not to introduce any new opinions into this discourse, but rather to highlight existing threads of social media governance and censorship that seem to converge around the prospect of the world’s richest man buying one of the most prominent social media platforms in the world.