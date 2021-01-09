Twitterati Bitterly Divided Over Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban

Reactions and commentary on Twitter’s dramatic decision to permanently suspend United States President Donald Trump’s account have fomented a wide spectrum debate, eliciting passionate comments in support of and against the ban.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended by the tech giant on Friday, 8 January, citing “risk of further incitement of violence”.

Twitter wrote in a blog post, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

These reactions from politicians, media commentators, activists and tech industry professionals have ranged from freedom of speech issues, overreach by social media platforms to stemming the spread of hate and incitements to violence.

The Quint explored and studied responses to this politically-charged and socially significant move by Twitter in banning perhaps the most polarising and followed Twitter user – Donald J Trump.