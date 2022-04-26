As Elon Musk Seals Deal To Buy Twitter, Here Are His Top 10 Most Bizarre Tweets
We take a look at Musk's most controversial tweets during his 12-year and 10-months-long relationship with Twitter.
It's finally happened! Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk has acquired social media giant Twitter, after striking a $44 billion deal.
After the acquisition, Musk said in a tweet, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and twitter is the digital town square where matter vital to the future of humanity are debated [sic]."
Marijuana Joke Cost Musk $20 Million
On 7 August 2018, Musk decided to joke around with Tesla shareholders, and posted on Twitter, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. Shareholders could either sell at 420 or hold shares & go private."
He chose $420 as the buyout price as 20 April, or 4/20, was the day when the 'Cheech and Chongs' of the world celebrate marijuana and its byproducts.
However, soon after the tweet, US securities regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission, filed a lawsuit against Musk, resulting in him paying a $20 million fine for settlement. He was also forced to step down as chairman of Tesla's board of directors for three years.
Flat Earthers Beware!
In April last year, Musk took a jibe at flat-earthers, and wrote that the Earth was not flat but hollow and a "Donkey King lives there."
Tweets From a 'Porcelain Throne'
Musk's bizarre tweets start to make more sense when one revisits his account from November last year.
In one of his Tweets from that month, Musk tweeted saying that at least half of his tweets were posted while he was on "a porcelain throne." He added that it gave him solace.
Musk Challenges Putin to a Fight
Many of Musk's tweets, however, have also been insensitive and highly controversial.
Last month, in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war, Musk said in a tweet, "I hereby challenge Владимир Путин (Vladimir Putin) to single combat. Stakes are Україна (Ukraine)".
He tagged the Kremlin asking if it accepted.
'Coronavirus Panic'
Before the COVID-19 took over the everyday lives of people, Musk, ignoring the danger the virus posed for the world, attacked those possibly gearing up for the pandemic, saying, "The coronavirus panic is dumb."
LGBTQ Attacked
In July 2020, the aspiring Martian tweeted that "pronouns suck" – in an apparent attack on the use of pronouns by members of the LGBTQ+ community and others. He did the same again in December 2020.
'Hope My Worst Critics Remain on Twitter'
As news of Twitter acquisition spread, Musk said in a tweet, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."
Attack on Fortnite Players
In October 2018, Musk alarmed fans of the game Fortnite after he tweeted a fake image of a news article which said that the tech billionaire had bought the game and even deleted it, in order to rescue players from being "eternal virgins."
He tweeted, "Had to be done ur welcome,” along with the fake news article and headline: “Elon Musk buys Fortnite and deletes it." As expected, players and creators of the game were not happy with the tweet.
Musk Thinks of Being an Influencer
In December 2021, Musk had said in a tweet, "thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt (what do you think)."
Musk Calls Biden a 'Sock Puppet'
In January this year, Musk had even attacked United States President Joe Biden, stating that "Biden is a damp socket puppet in human form."
