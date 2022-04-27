Elon Musk Is a Free Speech Absolutist: Should We All Be?

The most intense disagreement regarding free speech revolves around the question, how free should speech be?

Liberal democracies tend to have laws that have clear limitations on "hate speech," that is, any form of expression that is prejudiced against and threatening towards a particular community.

The idea is that certain actions need to be criminalised in order to prevent others from being harmed, which has been famously put forward by John Stuart Mill in his theory regarding the harm principle:

"...the only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others."

That certain actions of some people need to be prevented by those in power in order to prevent harm to others is not disputed.

That is why countries have laws, a constitution, and a penal code among many other elements of jurisprudence.