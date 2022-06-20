Tripura Congress Leader Sudip Roy Barman Attacked in Agartala, Party Blames BJP

Sudip Roy Barman, Congress leader and the former Tripura Health Minister, was severely injured in an attack by unknown assailants at Ujan Abhoynagar early on Monday, 20 June. The leader has been hospitalised for treatment.

Barman, the Congress candidate in the upcoming by-elections for the Agartala constituency, went to the area after hearing about an assault on Congress supporter Bapi Goswami, according to The Hindu.

The attackers also vandalised Barman's car.