Bypolls for 4 Assembly Seats in Tripura Underway, 33.18 % Turnout Till 11 am

The bypolls for four Assembly seats in Tripura are underway on Thursday, 23 June. The seats that are being contested include Agartala, Town Bardowali, Jubarajnagar, and Surma.

A total voter turnout of 33.18 percent was recorded till 11 am in the state, news agency PTI reported.

The bypolls in Agartala and Town Bardowali are taking place since Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha resigned as MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress earlier this year.

Surma, on the other hand, is going to the polls after the BJP's Ashish Das was disqualified by Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty. The Jubarajnagar seat fell vacant due to the death of Ramendra Chandra Debnath, the sitting MLA of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).