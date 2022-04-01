Right Time to Unmask? Experts on When & Where You Should Continue to Wear Masks

Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, have announced the relaxation of the mask mandate – which required people to wear a face mask in public spaces – to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This comes at a time when there is a steady decline of COVID-19 cases in India.

With pandemic curbs starting to be removed across India, experts feel that people should continue to wear masks to protect themselves. Where should you still continue to wear masks?

Here's all you need to know.