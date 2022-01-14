Delta Wave Stole 2,40,000 Lives in India, 'Similar Episodes' Could Occur: UN

A United Nations (UN) report on Thursday, 13 January, said that the deadly wave of COVID-19 Delta variant claimed 2,40,000 lives in India between April and June in 2021 and disrupted economic recovery. The UN also warned that "similar episodes" could occur in the near term.

The United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2022 report stated that with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 triggering new waves, the human and economic toll of the pandemic are projected to spike again.

"Without a sustained global approach to contain COVID-19 that includes universal access to vaccines, the pandemic will continue to pose greatest risk to an inclusive and sustainable recovery of the world economy," Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin said.