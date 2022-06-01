Telangana CM Meets Regional Players: Opposition Uniting for Presidential Polls?

K Chandrashekar Rao seems to be embarking on the same route and mission that once his closest rival, N Chandrababu Naidu, adopted ahead of the 2019 national polls. But the former has immediate goals as he parleys with regional players.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Chairman and Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, recently visited his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. Both leaders, along with their cabinet colleagues, visited Delhi government schools and Mohalla clinics. KCR appreciated the steps taken by the Delhi government in the field of education and health. The Telangana Chief Minister also met Samajwadi Party supremo, Akhilesh Yadav, in New Delhi.