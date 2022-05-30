TRS' K Kavitha Has 8 Questions for BJP Govt as PM Modi Completes 8 Yrs in Office

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes eight years in power, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha on Monday, 30 May, asked the government eight questions on topics like women's issues, unemployment, and farmers' distress, among others.

"My 8 questions to PM Modi Ji and his government on the promises that were never kept," Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said in a post on Twitter.

Her first question was on the representation of women in governments. "Empowering Nari Shakti by giving them an equal footing. Where is the Women reservation Bill, Modi ji," the Nizamabad Member of Legislative Council (MLC) asked.