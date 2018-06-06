World Cup Throwback: Pele Comes of Age as Brazil Win 1958 Crown

(This article was first published on 6 June 2018. It has been republished from The Quint's archives after Brazilian football icon, Pele passed away on 29 December 2022).

It took a 17-year-old phenom to finally turn things around for Brazil.

Present at each World Cup since its start in 1930, Brazil had always fallen short — most notably in 1950 when the host country lost the final match to Uruguay.

The trauma of losing that game in front of a crowd some have estimated at more than 200,000 in the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro was so overwhelming that Brazil decided to ditch its white shirts in favor of what has become the iconic yellow shirt.

It wasn't long before Brazil became champion. In 1958, Brazil won its first World Cup in thrilling fashion, defeating host Sweden 5-2 in the final and in the process becoming the first team to win the tournament outside its continent.