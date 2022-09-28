US Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Demilitarised Zone On South Korea Trip

The Indian-origin vice president of the US will be visiting the DMZ two months after the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit. It also comes at the heels of North Korea's launch of a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday, 25 September. That was an attempt to show force against joint military drills between Seoul and Washington, according to a report by PTI and India West.

Harris has said the allies have "a lot of work" in order to make their relations stronger in addition to making concerted investments in innovation, technology, and space.

As per the Prime Minister Han's office, Han and Harris discusses global comprehensive strategic alliance which was agreed upon by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the US President Joe Biden in May 2022.

(With inputs from India West)