China is cosying up to Taliban, but it's a rocky road to romance

At first glance, it seems that the best bet for China is to promise financial aid in projects. So far, the Taliban have shown themselves to be open to this, promising to protect the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline, even as the group’s senior leader Suhail Shaheen “welcomed” Chinese investment.

China is no stranger to the Afghans. Beijing reached out to Mullah Omar in December 2000 with offers of investment, implicitly in return for stopping Uighur activities. It says much about Beijing’s strategy that despite the Taliban leader doing nothing much, it went ahead with the investment anyway.

China later promised a massive $3 billion investment in the Aynak copper mines and associated infrastructure. That remains largely on paper, despite Kabul’s threats to take the deal elsewhere. The same goes for promises to link up Afghanistan with China by rail, though that hasn’t materialised due to regional differences. Then there is the Five Nations Railway Project meant to give Afghanistan an outlet through Iran, which is languishing as well.

A project given to a Chinese state-run company to build a road in central Afghanistan has met a similar fate. Out of all the deals, it’s only the three oil blocks that seem to be functioning to an extent till recently. Now, with the Turkmenistan border also coming under pressure, these are likely to face difficulties.