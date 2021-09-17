Tablighi Jamaat: CJI Ramana is Right, Indian Media Can Turn Everything Communal

The Central government recently told the Delhi High Court that it could not open the Nizamuddin Markaz for the public as the cases related to violation of COVID-19 protocols last year by the Tablighi Jamaat meeting and the ensuing investigation were “serious” and had “cross-border implications”.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice NV Ramana while hearing a case against media reports on the gathering said, “The problem is, everything in this country is shown with a communal angle by a section of the media.”

As esoteric, eccentric or deviant cults go, no religion is an exception. Those of us familiar with The Da Vinci Code, a popular historic novel on the esoteric Opus Dei cult, we know of the mysterious offshoots linked to Christianity, which also as recent as in 1993 had a death-embracing cult in David Koresh and his 'Branch Davidians' in Texas, US. About the worldwide sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church, there is no secret at all.