NBSA Rebukes Times Now, News 18 & Suvarna for Tablighi Coverage

Two Kannada news channels, News18 Kannada and Suvarna News, and one English news channel, Times Now, are now in the dock for their coverage ‘targeting’ members of Tablighi Jamaat, in 2020

On 16 June, the National Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) issued orders penalising these channels for violating journalistic ethics and principles while covering news related to COVID-19 cluster in Nizamuddin Markaz, New Delhi, where a Tablighi Jamaat congregation had gathered.

The orders were issued based on complaints filed by the Campaign Against Hate Speech (CAHS) in 2020.