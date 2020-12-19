Tablighi Jamaat: 36 Foreigners Acquitted; Why Is Media Silent Now?

As COVID spread across the country, so did hatred, fake news and propaganda.

The Union Home Ministry had said the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin locality in March led to the spread of coronavirus infection. Its members were accused of being 'super spreaders', with terms like 'Corona Jihad' creating a lot of noise.

However, a Delhi court on Tuesday, 15 December, acquitted 36 foreigners who were facing trial for allegedly flouting COVID-19 and visa norms whilst attending the event, which had around 9,000 participants.