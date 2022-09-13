SCO Summit: What It Means For India-China Diplomatic Ties Post Ladakh Pullback?

As Delhi and Beijing decided on a surprise disengagement at Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh, media across the board were linking it to the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement to be held on 15-16 September which President Xi Jinping is expected to attend.

The summit is to be held at Samarkand, a name that evokes all the romance of a time when it was once, the crucible of world cultures in a history going back two millenia. The Uzbek town, still has a priceless heritage from the past, including the ancient city of Afrosiab, destroyed by a rampaging Genghis Khan in 1220.

That’s one lesson. Riches bring trouble with it. The oasis town, though it rose again, receded into obscurity as sea farers brought the caravans to an end , leading directly to the dominance of Europe and later the US.

This week’s summit conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation ( SCO) is aimed at again shifting it back again to the East. No easy task. Especially when one gets behind the gloss. And why PM Modi is travelling there at all?