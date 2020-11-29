India Needs to Provide Fresh Impetus to SCO

India is all set to host the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of the Government on November 30, in which Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to take part.

Surprisingly, within three years after joining, India is speedily seeking integration with the organisation despite New Delhi exuding greater strategic intimacy with SCO’s arch-rival – the United States. India ardently participated in a series of SCO’s annual activities except for skipping this year’s military exercise “Kavkaz 2020”, citing the pandemic-related constraints.