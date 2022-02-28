Russia-Ukraine War: Should India Be Worried About the ‘SWIFT’ Freeze?

Some more numbers for perspective. As a key water pipe, SWIFT doesn’t work as a bank to carry out transfers or park your funds. What it does is send more than 40 million messages a day, orders, payment confirmations, forex exchanges, and trades. In 2014, SWIFT says it transmitted more than 5.6 billion messages. Cutting off a nation’s banks from SWIFT access restricts flows into and out of that nation, resulting in real economic pain. Russia, for one, is heavily reliant on the SWIFT system for its key oil and gas exports.

So, while it isn’t a political organisation, it is often looked at – and used as – a geopolitical tool within sanctions packages. It was used in 2012 with the sanctions package on Iran in retaliation for its nuclear programme and again in 2013-14 in response to Russia’s actions in Crimea.