Ukraine Crisis: 2nd Flight From Bucharest With 250 Indians Reaches Delhi

Air India's second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday, 27 February, government officials said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the evacuees at the airport by handing out roses to them.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking political support against Russia at the UNSC.