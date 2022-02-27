Ukraine Crisis: 2nd Flight From Bucharest With 250 Indians Reaches Delhi
Air India's second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday, 27 February, government officials said.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the evacuees at the airport by handing out roses to them.
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking political support against Russia at the UNSC.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Department of Defense will provide an additional $350 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine
Rounds of artillery and intense gunfire have been reported from parts of Kyiv
Russia vetoed a UNSC resolution condemning its attack on Ukraine
Ukraine President has warned that Russia will try to storm Kyiv
Air India's third evacuation flight from Hungarian capital Budapest, is scheduled to return with evacuees to Delhi on Sunday
Air India Flight From Bucharest Reaches Delhi
India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine.
The second evacuation flight, AI1942, carrying 250 Indian citizens landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 am on Sunday, the officials said. The first had brought back 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday evening.
Air India's third evacuation flight, AI1940, which will depart from Hungarian capital Budapest, is also scheduled to return with evacuees to Delhi on Sunday, they said.
US, Allies Agree to Cut Russia Out Of Global Payment System SWIFT
Germany and its Western allies agreed to cut Russia out of the SWIFT global payment system, a spokesperson for the German government said on Saturday, in a third sanctions package aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions, agreed on with the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission also include limiting the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble, reported Reuters.
