Russia-Ukraine War & Quad: Why the East Can’t Afford to Defy Moscow

In the wilder parts of America of the past, there is a practice called ‘corralling’, which involves much riding around, to herd a group of livestock into one confined space. The intention is to control the lot and make life easier for the rancher.

Something of the kind was attempted when the White House announced what can only be called an emergency meeting of the Quad on 3 March, the grouping that includes the US, Japan Australia and India. Since, barring India, these were all countries who had voted against Russia in the General Assembly, it did not take a lot of intelligence to assume that the meeting was meant to ‘persuade’ India to come down heavily on Moscow. Officially, however, it was nothing of the sort.