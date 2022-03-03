Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Attend Virtual Meeting of Quad Leaders Today

The virtual summit comes against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv, where many Indian students are stuck. The two leaders also discussed the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict areas, a press release said.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday approved a resolution demanding Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory, 'strongly deploring' Moscow's onslaught of the country.

India abstained from voting against Russia on the UN General Assembly resolution, which condemned the offensive.