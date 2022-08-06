RBI Rate Hike: Inflation-Hit India Needs Sound Policy, Not Hawkish Measures

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points this Wednesday, taking the repo rate to 4.9% while raising its inflation projection for the current fiscal to 6.7%, well above the upper end of the central bank’s target range of 2% to 6%. Analysts also expect the RBI to reduce liquidity, reinforcing its fight against inflation and extending its effort to return monetary conditions to what they were like before the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to radical action to stimulate the economy.

In simpler times, the RBI’s hawkish monetary policy stance will further push short-term borrowing costs higher, as loans, credit card payments and all other business-personal lines of credit from banks become costlier. This is at a time when retail and, particularly, wholesale inflation (producer prices) figures have been soaring across India, as also in most countries across the globe (see Figure below).