RBI Set To Raise Interest Rates for 3rd Time in Current Financial Year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 5 August, is expected to raise interest rates for the third time since the beginning of the current financial year (2022-23) to bring down inflation from above the upper threshold of the central bank's target since January.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the decisions taken at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which began at 10 am on Wednesday.

The RBI earlier said that it was removing policies that were introduced during the pandemic for support.

The RBI added that if the central bank hikes by a minimum of 25 basis points, then interest rates will rise to pre-pandemic levels.

