In Surprise Move, RBI Hikes Policy Repo Rate to 4.40%, CRR Raised to 4.50%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, 4 May, announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted to increase policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent. Meanwhile, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has been raised by 50 basis points to 4.50 percent, effective from 21 May.

This comes after the committee held an unscheduled rate review meeting from 2 to 4 May.