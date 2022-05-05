LIC IPO: Issue Subscribed 1.02 Times, Policyholders’ Quota Over 3 Times on Day 2
The long-awaited IPO for the LIC will remain open for subscription till 9 May.
The initial public offering (IPO) of insurance major Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has been subscribed 1.02 times on second day of the issue.
It received bids for 16.48 crore equity shares against offer size of 16.2 crore equity shares, reports said.
The portion allotted for policyholders portion has been subscribed 3.07 times, employees 2.2 times, and retail investors subscribed 92 percent, while QIBs at 40 percent.
The government has brought down the issue size from 5 percent to 3.5 percent.
Seen as a landmark public issue in the history of the Indian capital market, it is poised to be India's biggest IPO till date.
The IPO values LIC at Rs 6 lakh crore.
The issue offer of the LIC is in the price band of Rs 902 to Rs 949.
Policyholders will be offered a Rs 60 discount, while for retail investors, the discount will be Rs 45.
