Russia-Ukraine War: Not Just Petrol & Diesel, Cooking Oil Price May Shoot Up Too

Sunflowers are known to follow the Sun's movement throughout the day. Sunflower oil prices, however, are more likely to follow the events transpiring in Ukraine. Edible oils are placed on the top of any list of commodity exports that are hit due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ongoing war has shut down several factories, businesses and ports that were crucial to mobilise these exports. The result is a massive supply crunch and skyrocketing prices.

This is particularly concerning for India, which gets more than two-thirds of its edible oil supplies through imports. As of now, close to 3,80,000 tonnes of sunflower oil shipments to India are stuck at ports in the Black Sea region, which has become the epicentre of the ongoing conflict.