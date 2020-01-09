Chronology Samjhiye – Why You Should Believe Shah Over Modi on CAA

The 2010s were a decade of the far-right. Long dormant after the defeat of the Nazis, they have found the perfect potion for their second coming.

The petri-dish, or cauldron if you will, was provided by historic levels of economic inequality. Around the world, wages have stalled, homelessness is rising and poverty persists. Western wars have destabilised West Asia and released its worst instincts. A string of Islamist terror attacks have fueled Islamophobia.