Indian Mainstream Dissent Makes A Comeback: What Revived It?

A week, they say, is a long time in politics. And so it was with the penultimate week of August 2020 – it wasn’t just unusually long and pregnant, but also a long time coming in India.

One year ago, dissent, the plasma of a vibrant democracy, went silent, as if 1.3 billion Indians had collectively pressed the mute button. Don’t get me wrong. People who are dedicated critics, activists, student leaders, and firebrand columnists, they never relented on dissent – and neither did the regime’s cheerleaders, trolls, or apologists go silent. That slugfest stayed as alive, raw, and raucous as ever.