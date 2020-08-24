Yes, Congress Can Still Be Saved by Only Gandhi — the Original One

Many Congress leaders are suggesting similar changes today. They want the party to hold internal elections, reform the organization, and provide better social services. Last February, Jairam Ramesh said the party has to “ruthlessly reinvent” itself and “local level leaders have to be encouraged and nurtured.”

In March, Shashi Tharoor offered this advice: “The Congress should go for an open election… the organization has to revive itself and engage in politics as social service between elections.”

And Salman Soz and Sanjay Jha wrote that “it is time to do a bold makeover as mere synthetic tinkering will prove counterproductive.”

India desperately needs a strong opposition, and only Congress can fill that bill. But its leaders today are people with small vision and little courage. Perhaps Gandhi’s original vision can light a spark in the rank and file, and return to India its Grand Old Congress Party.

