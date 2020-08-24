Has CWC Meeting Ended Congress’ Letter Row? Read Between the Lines

"We are a large family. We have differences and different views on many occasions but in the end we come together as one."

These are the words with which interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi ended the seven-hour long Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, 24 August.

The CWC also unanimously rejected her offer to resign and urged her to continue as the party's interim head until an All India Congress Committee session is convened.

So, does that mean 'all's well that ends well'? There are two key questions here: